MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Sells 185,465 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,465 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.8% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 112,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 54,826 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.15. 1,912,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,649,714. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.71 and its 200-day moving average is $97.76. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $107.38.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

