Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Bought by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,255 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 25.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on MWA shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mueller Water Products in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

MWA stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.56. The company had a trading volume of 118,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.89. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.85 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

Featured Articles

