Multichain (MULTI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $169.59 Million

Multichain (MULTI) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last week, Multichain has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Multichain token can now be purchased for $9.24 or 0.00032520 BTC on popular exchanges. Multichain has a market capitalization of $169.59 million and $3.16 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Multichain’s launch date was December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. The official message board for Multichain is multichainorg.medium.com. Multichain’s official website is multichain.org. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MULTI is the governance token of Multichain, a network that allows for communication and interoperability between various blockchains, including Ethereum-like chains, Layer 2 chains, Parachains, Bitcoin types of chains, and COSMOS chains. The network comprises SMPC nodes run by different organizations, institutions, and individuals, which collectively sign transactions, with each node knowing only a part of the key to make this happen. MULTI token holders can vote and participate in the governance of the Multichain community and ecosystem.”

