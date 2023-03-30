N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.79

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.79 ($0.34) and traded as high as GBX 30.60 ($0.38). N Brown Group shares last traded at GBX 27.50 ($0.34), with a volume of 978,602 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 5.21. The company has a market capitalization of £130.09 million, a PE ratio of 1,198.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 34.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 27.79.

In other news, insider David Alliance of Manchester purchased 2,170,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £564,200 ($693,205.55). Also, insider Joshua Alliance bought 355,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £149,100 ($183,192.04). Insiders have acquired 3,990,000 shares of company stock worth $122,030,000 over the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, and Home Essentials brands. It also provides financial services. N Brown Group plc was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

