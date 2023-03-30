NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Trading 7.6% Higher

NanoXplore Inc. (CVE:GRA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.11 and last traded at C$5.10. 212,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 124,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of NanoXplore from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of NanoXplore from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

NanoXplore Trading Up 7.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$804.86 million and a PE ratio of -79.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.10.

NanoXplore Company Profile

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

