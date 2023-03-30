National Bank Financial Boosts Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to C$92.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DLMAF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Desjardins increased their price target on Dollarama from C$91.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$88.50 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dollarama in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Dollarama Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Dollarama stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.03. 1,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,206. Dollarama has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $64.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.99.

About Dollarama

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

