National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.45

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NXPGF shares. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of National Express Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Liberum Capital raised shares of National Express Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of National Express Group from GBX 320 ($3.93) to GBX 200 ($2.46) in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

National Express Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83.

About National Express Group

National Express Group Plc engages in the public transport operation with bus, coach and rail services in the UK, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. It operates through the following segments: UK Bus, UK Coach, Rail, North America, Spain and Morocco, and Central functions.

