nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.04-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $111.50 million-$113.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.70 million. nCino also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.36-$0.40 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on NCNO. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of nCino from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.83.

NCNO stock opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.13. nCino has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 0.36.

In related news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $55,959.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,312.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other nCino news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $55,959.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,312.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 6,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $160,465.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,445 shares of company stock worth $514,063. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 218.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 47.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in nCino in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in nCino in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

