Neblio Price Reaches $0.95 on Major Exchanges (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last week, Neblio has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. Neblio has a market capitalization of $18.86 million and $1.48 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00003319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Neblio Profile

Neblio is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,862,450 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

