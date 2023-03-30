Neblio Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.44 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 30th. In the last week, Neblio has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00003331 BTC on popular exchanges. Neblio has a market capitalization of $18.51 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Neblio Coin Profile

NEBL is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,862,822 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

