Needham & Company LLC Trims Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Target Price to $8.00

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 112.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PL. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PL traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.77. 1,951,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,682. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.76. Planet Labs PBC has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97.

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 96.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $52.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 385.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 53,524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter valued at $412,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter valued at $23,671,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter worth $2,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

