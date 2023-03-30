NEM Trading 2.7% Lower This Week (XEM)

NEM (XEM) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last seven days, NEM has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One NEM coin can now be purchased for $0.0391 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges. NEM has a market capitalization of $352.27 million and approximately $9.05 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NEM Profile

NEM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NEM is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. The official website for NEM is nem.io.

NEM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a blockchain platform that was launched in 2015 and aimed to improve on the imperfections of other chains at the time. It was one of the first non-turing complete chains to offer user-defined tokens, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and a P2P reputation system. It introduced the proof-of-importance consensus mechanism to reward on-chain activity and deter wealth concentration. NEM’s client, NIS, is written in Java. In 2021, NEM was hard forked by a team aiming to turn it into the world’s leading payments platform for on-chain and off-chain media content.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

