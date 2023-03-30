Nervos Network Price Hits $0.0050 on Top Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $199.42 million and $10.78 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,108.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00319127 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00012226 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00072740 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.01 or 0.00554944 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.86 or 0.00433454 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,730,990,686 coins and its circulating supply is 40,192,060,436 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

