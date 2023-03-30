Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Netlist Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Netlist stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.68. 2,085,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,680. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $880.44 million, a P/E ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 1.22. Netlist has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

