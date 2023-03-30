Newman & Schimel LLC Has $741,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Newman & Schimel LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $94.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.38. The company has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

