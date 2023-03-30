Newton One Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Newton One Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 9.0% of Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Newton One Investments LLC owned about 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $13,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 149,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 49,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM opened at $66.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.12. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $78.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

