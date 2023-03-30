Newton One Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Newton One Investments LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Newton One Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,579,000 after purchasing an additional 424,504 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 4,313,088 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,201,000 after buying an additional 95,098 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,124,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,483,000 after acquiring an additional 161,958 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $245.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.61. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $277.04.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

