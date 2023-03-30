Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $969.41

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 969.41 ($11.91) and traded as low as GBX 856 ($10.52). Next Fifteen Communications Group shares last traded at GBX 860 ($10.57), with a volume of 104,517 shares traded.

Next Fifteen Communications Group Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 993.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 968.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.17. The stock has a market cap of £854.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1,069.14 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Next Fifteen Communications Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Next Fifteen Communications Group

In other Next Fifteen Communications Group news, insider Tim Dyson sold 300,000 shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,050 ($12.90), for a total value of £3,150,000 ($3,870,254.33). 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Next Fifteen Communications Group Company Profile

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.