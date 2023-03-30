NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. United Bank increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.89. 1,321,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,153,929. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $152.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.59.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

