Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Short Interest Down 16.1% in March

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the February 28th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nikon in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NINOY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,230. Nikon has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $12.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Nikon ( OTCMKTS:NINOY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.15. Nikon had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nikon will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

