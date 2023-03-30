Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPNKF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPNKF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,800 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the February 28th total of 299,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 305.7 days.
Nippon Shinyaku Stock Performance
NPNKF stock remained flat at $55.55 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.55. Nippon Shinyaku has a twelve month low of $55.55 and a twelve month high of $56.45.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nippon Shinyaku from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.
About Nippon Shinyaku
Nippon Shinyaku Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and foodstuffs in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Pharmaceuticals and Functional Food segments. It offers drugs in the fields of urology, hematology, intractable and rare diseases, gynecology, otorhinolaryngology, and other diseases.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nippon Shinyaku (NPNKF)
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
- Unifirst Is The Next Cintas And Why It Matters For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Shinyaku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Shinyaku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.