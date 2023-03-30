Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPNKF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPNKF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,800 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the February 28th total of 299,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 305.7 days.

Nippon Shinyaku Stock Performance

NPNKF stock remained flat at $55.55 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.55. Nippon Shinyaku has a twelve month low of $55.55 and a twelve month high of $56.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nippon Shinyaku from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

About Nippon Shinyaku

Nippon Shinyaku Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and foodstuffs in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Pharmaceuticals and Functional Food segments. It offers drugs in the fields of urology, hematology, intractable and rare diseases, gynecology, otorhinolaryngology, and other diseases.

