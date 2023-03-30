Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,389,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532,022 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Nomad Foods worth $161,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 13.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Nomad Foods stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,518. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.74. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $23.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $766.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.13 million. Research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on NOMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nomad Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

About Nomad Foods

(Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.