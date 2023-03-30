Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock Position Lowered by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 219,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Nordson makes up 6.1% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $52,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in Nordson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 166,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,680,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 32,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 91,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,712,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Nordson by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 195,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,366,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 1,258.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nordson Stock Performance

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total value of $517,503.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,711 shares of company stock valued at $2,118,321. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $217.84. The stock had a trading volume of 44,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $194.89 and a one year high of $251.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.09.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Nordson had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

About Nordson

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.