Northland Securities Trims Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Target Price to $96.00

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 128.57% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Franklin Covey Stock Performance
Shares of FC opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $54.70. The company has a market cap of $583.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Covey
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 657,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,865,000 after purchasing an additional 21,427 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Franklin Covey by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 362,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,948,000 after acquiring an additional 14,490 shares in the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its position in Franklin Covey by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 337,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 49,210 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Covey by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 319,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,964,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Franklin Covey by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Covey Company Profile
Franklin Covey Co engages in organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, Education Practice, and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada. The International Licensees segment focuses on international licensees’ royalty revenues.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Covey (FC)
- Analysts Upgrade Ciena Corp to Strong Buy
- Alibaba Just Changed The Game For Chinese Tech Conglomerates
- Monster Beverage: Strong Earnings Forecast, Bullish Chart Pattern
- CloudFlare’s Chart Shows Bullish Moving-Average Crossover
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.