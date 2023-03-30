Northland Securities Trims Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Target Price to $96.00

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 128.57% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Franklin Covey Stock Performance

Shares of FC opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $54.70. The company has a market cap of $583.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 7.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 657,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,865,000 after purchasing an additional 21,427 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Franklin Covey by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 362,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,948,000 after acquiring an additional 14,490 shares in the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its position in Franklin Covey by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 337,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 49,210 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Covey by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 319,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,964,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Franklin Covey by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co engages in organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, Education Practice, and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada. The International Licensees segment focuses on international licensees’ royalty revenues.

