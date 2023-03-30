Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $450-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $476.05 million. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.35-$2.75 EPS.
Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $39.20. 209,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,568. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $51.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.12.
Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $522.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.32 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nu Skin Enterprises Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUS. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.33.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,420.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,420.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Keith Hatchett sold 21,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $841,545.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,115 shares of company stock worth $3,610,007 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Nu Skin Enterprises
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUS. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth $336,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 16,431 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth $385,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.