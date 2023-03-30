Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $450-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $476.05 million. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.35-$2.75 EPS.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $39.20. 209,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,568. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $51.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $522.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.32 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUS. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,420.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,420.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Keith Hatchett sold 21,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $841,545.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,115 shares of company stock worth $3,610,007 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nu Skin Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUS. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth $336,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 16,431 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth $385,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.

