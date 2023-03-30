Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.03-$2.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.25-$0.35 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUS. StockNews.com downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.33.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:NUS traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $39.20. 208,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average is $39.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $51.79.

Nu Skin Enterprises Increases Dividend

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $522.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.32 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,420.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,420.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Keith Hatchett sold 21,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $841,545.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,115 shares of company stock worth $3,610,007 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nu Skin Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.

