NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Trading 4.6% Higher

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) traded up 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.21 and last traded at $40.14. 760,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,050,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.37.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NuVasive from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $57.72 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.77.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $305.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.01 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 76.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 40.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 17,640 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

