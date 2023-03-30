NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 308.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,044 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.8% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% during the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 65.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $4.27 on Thursday, hitting $274.11. 9,845,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,825,355. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.75 and its 200 day moving average is $174.03. The company has a market capitalization of $677.05 billion, a PE ratio of 156.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.87.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,816,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 232,773 shares of company stock valued at $41,275,700. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

