O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

O2Micro International Price Performance

NASDAQ:OIIM opened at $4.90 on Friday. O2Micro International has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $142.79 million, a PE ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O2Micro International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of O2Micro International by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 445,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 30,936 shares during the last quarter. 30.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in design, development, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. The firm offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include LED backlighting controller ICs, battery management units, and gas gauge.

