Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading Down 0.9% This Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 30th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $329.90 million and approximately $26.16 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0576 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,802.55 or 0.06300065 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00060640 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00020768 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00038803 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00017571 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05800793 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $29,431,470.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

