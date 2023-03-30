OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.41

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.41 and last traded at C$3.40, with a volume of 453112 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.28.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OGC. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC upgraded OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.51. The firm has a market cap of C$2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. OceanaGold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

