Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL) Short Interest Down 33.3% in March

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Office Properties Income Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OPINL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.79. The stock had a trading volume of 12,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,543. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $25.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average is $18.66.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.