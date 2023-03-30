Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $87.01

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$87.01 and last traded at C$87.01, with a volume of 3066 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$85.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$74.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$67.84. The stock has a market cap of C$209.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. This is an increase from Olympia Financial Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. Olympia Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 89.70%.

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and divisions.

