Ontology Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $197.77 million and $13.37 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000812 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,783.10 or 0.06408724 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00061843 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00021169 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00040060 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006910 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00017968 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.

Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.