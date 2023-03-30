Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 100,965 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 45,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Orezone Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94.

Orezone Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Bomboré project, an undeveloped gold deposit in Burkina Faso. The company was founded by Ronald Neville Little on December 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

