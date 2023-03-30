Oriental Land Stock to Split on Monday, April 3rd (OTCMKTS:OLCLY)

Shares of Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, April 3rd. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, April 3rd. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, April 3rd.

OLCLY opened at $33.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.84 and a beta of 0.26. Oriental Land has a 52-week low of $24.89 and a 52-week high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Oriental Land had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 15.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Oriental Land will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oriental Land from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel.

