OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Short Interest Update

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 61.0% from the February 28th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,725,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCLN remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 428,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,255. OriginClear has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 million, a PE ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07.

OriginClear, Inc engages in the provision of water treatment solutions and develops breakthrough water cleanup technology. It provides systems and services to treat water in industries such as municipal, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, industrial, and oil and gas. The company was founded by T. Riggs Eckelberry and Nicholas Eckelberry on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

