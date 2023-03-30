Orion Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Orion Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 20.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 336,910 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $31,565,000 after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,528 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth approximately $871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,901.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Expedia Group stock opened at $95.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.87 and a 200 day moving average of $99.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $203.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Expedia Group from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.45.

Expedia Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

See Also

