Orion Capital Management LLC Has $305,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 138.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $42.43 on Thursday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $46.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.81.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

