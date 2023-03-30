Orion Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Get Rating) by 531.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,243 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $31.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.27 and its 200-day moving average is $30.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.46.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

