Orion Capital Management LLC Invests $191,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $149.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.36. The firm has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.