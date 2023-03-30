Orion Capital Management LLC Sells 243 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Orion Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,746,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $552,905,000 after purchasing an additional 173,465 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 11.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 102.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,468,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,405,000 after buying an additional 742,894 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $74.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.80. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $122.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.