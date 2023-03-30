Orion Capital Management LLC Sells 6,200 Shares of Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Orion Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Edap Tms worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EDAP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the third quarter worth $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Edap Tms by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 48.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $11.13 on Thursday. Edap Tms S.A. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $12.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.35 million, a P/E ratio of 101.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EDAP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

