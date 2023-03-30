Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 360,132 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 216,076 shares.The stock last traded at $4.80 and had previously closed at $4.83.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.81.
Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orla Mining (ORLA)
