Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 360,132 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 216,076 shares.The stock last traded at $4.80 and had previously closed at $4.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Orla Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of Orla Mining

Orla Mining Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Orla Mining by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,841,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,526,000 after acquiring an additional 279,400 shares in the last quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can acquired a new position in Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,502,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Orla Mining by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,004,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,449,000 after buying an additional 1,336,111 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orla Mining by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,798,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,515,000 after acquiring an additional 47,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 0.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,048,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,971,000 after acquiring an additional 22,482 shares during the last quarter. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.