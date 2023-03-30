Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ) Shares Down 0.2%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.11 and last traded at $20.12. Approximately 14,600 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.15.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.78.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ – Get Rating) by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (PSCJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a one-year period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSCJ was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.