Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Trading 0.4% Higher

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 580 ($7.13) and last traded at GBX 571 ($7.02). 134,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 190,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 569 ($6.99).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The stock has a market cap of £521.72 million, a PE ratio of -687.95 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 636.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 604.13.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

