Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,200 shares, a decline of 61.6% from the February 28th total of 859,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Panbela Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Panbela Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.42. 991,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,253. Panbela Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $87.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PBLA. Maxim Group raised Panbela Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Panbela Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics by 46,589.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 190,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $588,000. 9.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

