Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Park Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Park Aerospace Trading Up 0.3 %

Park Aerospace stock opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.91. Park Aerospace has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $269.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.57.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.87 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 15.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKE. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Park Aerospace during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Park Aerospace by 277.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Park Aerospace by 542.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Park Aerospace by 535.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Park Aerospace during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Park Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

