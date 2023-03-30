Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.

Parke Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Parke Bancorp Stock Performance

PKBK stock opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $213.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.73. Parke Bancorp has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Parke Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PKBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.72 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 43.61% and a return on equity of 16.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Parke Bancorp

In related news, Chairman Daniel J. Dalton sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $63,429.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,680.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Daniel J. Dalton sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $63,429.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,680.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,465.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,370 shares of company stock valued at $272,547 in the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parke Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 7,141.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 532.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 436.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 38,091.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking. The company was founded in January 2005 and is headquartered in Sewell, NJ.

