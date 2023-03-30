Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,494,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,753,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 9.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHV opened at $110.47 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

